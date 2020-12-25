From Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday.

It is with special satisfaction that I recall our meeting as part of your state visit at the beginning of this year, which strengthened the close relations between Azerbaijan and Italy .

I believe that our intergovernmental relations, which will once again be confirmed by the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor soon, will gain a new impulse in all the areas of our broad and fruitful cooperation.

I extend my warmest friendly congratulations, and wish you and your family welfare.

Sincerely,

Sergio Mattarella

President of the Italian Republic