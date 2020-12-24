From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Ilham Heydar oglu,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

We know you as an experienced and skillful statesman, a glorious leader who has earned great love and confidence of the Azerbaijani people, an outstanding politician who has ensured the comprehensive enhancement of his country's prestige on the international arena, as well as a time-tested close friend of Uzbekistan, and we highly value this.

At the same time, let me once again congratulate Your Excellency on the achievement - due to your efforts - of the agreement on the cessation of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. This crucial decision, adopted in accordance with the resolutions and documents of the United Nations, is of great significance for ensuring long-lasting peace and sustainable development in the entire South Caucasus region.

I am sure that as a result of the forthcoming high-level meetings, as well as through our joint efforts, our multifaceted relations in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian fields will reach a completely new level.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, family happiness, success in your state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan