His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku. I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of those who died, share their grief and wish all the injured the soonest recovery. With deep sorrow, Sooronbay Jeenbekov President of the Kyrgyz Republic

AZERTAG.AZ : From Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

