    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

    22.05.2019 [18:30]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

    On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you and the whole people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

    Kyrgyzstan highly values friendly relations with the brotherly Azerbaijan and attaches great importance to further strengthening and developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

    I am confident that Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations will continue to strengthen, contributing to the prosperity of our countries and nations.

    Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Sooronbay Jeenbekov

    President of the Kyrgyz Republic

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.05.2019 [17:36]
    From Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
    23.05.2019 [17:34]
    From Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt
    22.05.2019 [18:48]
    From Abdelkader Bensalah, Interim President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
    22.05.2019 [17:33]
    From Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey