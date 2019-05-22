From Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you and the whole people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

Kyrgyzstan highly values friendly relations with the brotherly Azerbaijan and attaches great importance to further strengthening and developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

I am confident that Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations will continue to strengthen, contributing to the prosperity of our countries and nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Sooronbay Jeenbekov

President of the Kyrgyz Republic