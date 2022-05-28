  • HOMEPAGE
    From Stjepan Mesić, former President of the Republic of Croatia

    28.05.2022 [11:51]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President,

    Dear friend,

    I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of Independence Day – the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    I am pleased to witness the success in all areas in Azerbaijan with your endeavors. Furthermore, dear Mr. President, I want to underline the ongoing reconstruction process in Karabakh.

    I would like to remark that the relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia have strong indication of cooperation for the benefits of our two nations.

    Allow me to extend my sincere congratulations and wish you and to all friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

     

    Stjepan Mesić

    Former President of the Republic of Croatia

     

     

