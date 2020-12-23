From Susan M. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

On behalf of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, please accept our best wishes for a happy birthday!

Through our ongoing partnership with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Baku, we have learned of your longstanding support of their mission. We echo that support and applaud your commitment to peace and conflict resolution through their work.

Again, we wish you a very happy birthday and look forward to continued cooperation with the NGIC and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Best regards,

Ambassador Susan M. Elliott

President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy