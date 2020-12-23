  • HOMEPAGE
    From Turki Al Faisal, Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    23.12.2020 [14:29]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    With my best wishes for a happy birthday to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev.

    With my best regards,

    Turki Al Faisal,

    Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

