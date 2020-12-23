From Tzipi Livni, Former Foreign Minister of Israel

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

My sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Your personal life is closely intertwined with the life of your special nation – Azerbaijan.

Your dedication to your people, successfully leading them and your nation through national and international challenges, and your remarkable achievements are highly respected.

Your leadership will always be remembered, and will be learned by generations to come.

The vision of tolerance as expressed by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a source of inspiration to many.

I wish you, on this special day, a happy birthday and continued success in your future endeavors.

Best wishes,

Tzipi Livni

Former Foreign Minister of Israel