  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Tzipi Livni, Former Foreign Minister of Israel

    23.12.2020 [16:20]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear President Aliyev,

    My sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

    Your personal life is closely intertwined with the life of your special nation – Azerbaijan.

    Your dedication to your people, successfully leading them and your nation through national and international challenges, and your remarkable achievements are highly respected.

    Your leadership will always be remembered, and will be learned by generations to come.

    The vision of tolerance as expressed by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a source of inspiration to many.

    I wish you, on this special day, a happy birthday and continued success in your future endeavors.

    Best wishes,

     

    Tzipi Livni

    Former Foreign Minister of Israel

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Tzipi Livni, Former Foreign Minister of Israel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2020 [18:13]
    From Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    23.12.2020 [17:22]
    From Eka Tkeshelashvili, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Member of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
    23.12.2020 [17:06]
    From Peter Medgyessy, Former Prime Minister of Hungary
    23.12.2020 [16:36]
    From Ivo Josipovic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia