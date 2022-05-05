  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary

    05.05.2022 [12:58]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Esteemed Mr. President,

    Please allow me to extend to you my best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.

    I am delighted that over the past three decades, relations between our countries have developed steadily and we have established a close strategic partnership based on mutual respect.

    I can assure you that Hungary remains committed to deepening our bilateral political economic, trade and cultural relations. In order to achieve our common goals, you can rely on the support of my government in the future, as well. I trust that the negotiations on the expansion of our energy cooperation and on the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh will be successful.

    I wish you good health and further successes in your responsible position.

    Respectfully,

    Viktor Orbán

    Prime Minister of Hungary

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [12:40]
    To His Excellency Mr. Victor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary
    03.05.2022 [13:31]
    To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
    02.05.2022 [13:30]
    To His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland
    30.04.2022 [15:51]
    From Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization