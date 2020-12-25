  • HOMEPAGE
    From Viktor Yushchenko, Former President of Ukraine, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    25.12.2020 [16:59]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    Dear Mr. President,

    Dear Friend,

    Our family wishes you a splendid birthday! May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan. You have achieved astounding success in your country and we know this is only the beginning.

    Mr. President thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

    We look forward to working with you further on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

    With warmest wishes,

    Viktor Yushchenko
    President of Ukraine 2005-2010
    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
     
    Kateryna Yushchenko
    First lady of Ukraine 2005-2010
    Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

