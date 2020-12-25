From Viktor Yushchenko, Former President of Ukraine, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center
25.12.2020 [16:59]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Dear Mr. President,
Dear Friend,
Our family wishes you a splendid birthday! May this new year in your life bring you health, happiness for you and your beautiful family, and prosperity for Azerbaijan. You have achieved astounding success in your country and we know this is only the beginning.
Mr. President thank you for your continued support to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.
We look forward to working with you further on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
With warmest wishes,
Viktor Yushchenko
President of Ukraine 2005-2010
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
Kateryna Yushchenko
First lady of Ukraine 2005-2010
Member of Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
