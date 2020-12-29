  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation

    29.12.2020 [19:35]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    Dear Mr. Aliyev,

    On behalf of the world shooting sports community I congratulate you on your birthday!

    I sincerely wish you good health and positive emotions which are so necessary in our specific time. I believe that the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes in the international arena in the coming year will bring joy to you and to all the citizens of your beautiful Republic.

    I hope we will be able to meet during the events that the International Shooting Sport Federation is planning to hold in Baku in 2021.

    Best regards,

     

    Vladimir Lisin

    President of the International Shooting Sport Federation

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.12.2020 [14:19]
    From Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
    28.12.2020 [13:25]
    From Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan
    27.12.2020 [17:08]
    From Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia
    27.12.2020 [11:00]
    From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan