From Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Mr. Aliyev,

On behalf of the world shooting sports community I congratulate you on your birthday!

I sincerely wish you good health and positive emotions which are so necessary in our specific time. I believe that the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes in the international arena in the coming year will bring joy to you and to all the citizens of your beautiful Republic.

I hope we will be able to meet during the events that the International Shooting Sport Federation is planning to hold in Baku in 2021.

Best regards,

Vladimir Lisin

President of the International Shooting Sport Federation