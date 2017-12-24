From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward on the path of socio-economic development and is playing an active role in addressing international problems.

As a true friend of Russia you personally give great contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership relations between the two countries.

I sincerely recall our recent meetings in Sochi and Tehran. I am hopeful that we will maintain our constructive dialogue and fruitful collaboration.

I wish you robust health, happiness, well-being, and success.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my best greetings and wishes to your whole family.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation