    From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

    02.03.2018 [20:35]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

    Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

    Please accept my deep condolences over the tragic consequences of a fire that took place at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

    Please convey to the bereaved families that I share their grief and wish them patience and those injured the soonest recovery.

    Sincerely,

     

    Vladimir Putin

    President of the Russian Federation

