His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dear Ilham Heydarovich, Please accept my deep condolences over the tragic consequences of a fire that took place at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku. Please convey to the bereaved families that I share their grief and wish them patience and those injured the soonest recovery. Sincerely, Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation

AZERTAG.AZ : From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter