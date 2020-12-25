From Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

You rightly enjoy high reputation among your fellow-compatriots and abroad. Under your leadership Azerbaijan has made great strides in economic and social fields. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated. I am confident that through our joint efforts we will further strengthen the mutually beneficial Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, welfare, and success in your high state activities. I avail myself of this opportunity to ask you to convey my heartfelt regards to your family.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation