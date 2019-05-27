From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands
27.05.2019 [19:58]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
The celebration of your national day gives me an opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan.
Sincerely,
Willem-Alexander
King of the Netherlands
27.05.2019 [21:21]
27.05.2019 [20:08]
27.05.2019 [19:53]
