His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Your Excellency, The celebration of your national day gives me an opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan. Sincerely, Willem-Alexander King of the Netherlands

AZERTAG.AZ : From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter