    From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands

    27.05.2019 [19:58]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    The celebration of your national day gives me an opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

    Willem-Alexander

    King of the Netherlands

