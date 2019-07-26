From Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

The people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar join me in conveying to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Win Myint

President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar