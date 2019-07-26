From Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
AzerTAg.az
26.07.2019 [19:15]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency,
The people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar join me in conveying to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Win Myint
President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.07.2019 [17:50]
26.07.2019 [19:12]
MULTIMEDIA
28.07.2019 [12:11]
25.07.2019 [15:17]
27.07.2019 [15:05]
27.07.2019 [18:28]
27.07.2019 [14:47]
27.07.2019 [11:58]
26.07.2019 [11:36]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
15.07.2019 [00:50]
12.07.2019 [11:04]
09.07.2019 [11:35]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
26.07.2019 [09:38]
26.07.2019 [09:33]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
12.07.2019 [13:44]
11.07.2019 [17:28]
09.07.2019 [10:32]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note