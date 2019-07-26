    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

    26.07.2019 [19:15]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    The people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar join me in conveying to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan our warmest congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Win Myint

    President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    29.05.2019 [19:02]
    From Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya
    28.05.2019 [12:51]
    From Mohammed VI, King of Morocco
    27.05.2019 [19:58]
    From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands
    27.05.2019 [15:21]
    From Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [17:50]
    His Excellency Mr Martin Vizcarra Cornejo, President of the Republic of Peru
    26.07.2019 [19:12]
    From Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia
    25.07.2019 [18:40]
    His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives
    25.07.2019 [17:22]
    His Excellency Mr Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives