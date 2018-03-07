From Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China
07.03.2018 [14:17]
His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties in a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.
On behalf of the government and people of China and my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery.
Sincerely,
Xi Jinping
Chairman of the People's Republic of China
