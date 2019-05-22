From Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President.

On behalf of the government and people of the People's Republic of China and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Republic Day.

Over 28 years since the restoration of its independence, Azerbaijan has been moving forward along the path of sustainable economic development, with the people living in an atmosphere of peace and prosperity, and your country`s international status and influence constantly increasing. I attach special importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. We recently held an important meeting with you on the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and reached several agreements. I am ready to make joint efforts together with you to elevate our bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas to a new level to the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you the best of health and success in all your endeavors.

I wish the friendly Azerbaijan progress and prosperity and its people happiness.

Sincerely,

Xi Jinping

Chairman of the People's Republic of China