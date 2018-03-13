    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

    13.03.2018 [11:26]

    His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the heavy casualties among Azerbaijani citizens in a fire that took place at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Baku. On this tragic occasion, I would like to share the grief and pain of the OIC with Your Excellency. At the same time, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan and I pray that Allah rests the souls of the dead in peace and wish the injured the soonest recovery.

    Sincerely,

    Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen

    Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

