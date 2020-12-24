From Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I feel honored to wish you robust health, happiness and new accomplishments in your high state activities.

Mr. President, I wish you success in achieving the goals in the interest of your people’s welfare and progress.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my hope that we will continue our joint endeavors to strengthen the friendly relations and develop the cooperation in every field of interest for

the welfare of citizens of our countries.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Zoran Milanovic

President of the Republic of Croatia