From Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

I wish to congratulate you on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan. Allow me to transmit my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of your country and its people.

Your Excellency’s personal support to the travel and tourism industry highlights the importance that your Government attributes to tourism as a tool for sustainable socio-economic development and for positioning Azerbaijan as a strong brand in the global tourism arena.

Please be assured of UNWTO’s continued support for your endeavors. I am convinced that the excellent relations between Azerbaijan and UNWTO will continue to grow and prosper in the years to come. Furthermore, I look forward to the honor of your presence in the framework of the 110th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council in Baku on June 16-18 2019.

Wish my renewed congratulations, please accept, Mr President the assurances of my highest consideration.

Zurab Pololikashvili,

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)