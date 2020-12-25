From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President, dear brother,

I express my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I am confident that the friendly and brotherly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will further develop and expand into all areas of mutual interests.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency and your esteemed family strong health, happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Šefik Džaferović

Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina