  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    24.05.2022 [12:08]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On behalf of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and my own, on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey our warm greetings and best wishes for the further prosperity of your country.

    I avail myself of this opportunity to express my sincere hope that the friendly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop to the benefit of our two countries.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Šefik Džaferović

    Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [12:12]
    From Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon
    23.05.2022 [20:02]
    From Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
    23.05.2022 [19:25]
    From Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore
    23.05.2022 [16:39]
    From Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic