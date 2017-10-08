    • / POLITICS

    GUAM Foreign Ministers` meeting kicks off in Tbilisi

    08.10.2017 [12:21]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    A meeting of the GUAM Council of Foreign Ministers on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of establishment of GUAM has started in Tbilisi.

    The ministers will discuss a range of issues including prospects of cooperation within the organization, as well as regional security, international relations.

