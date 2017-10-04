    • / POLITICS

    GUAM Foreign Ministers to sign document on cooperation in Tbilisi

    04.10.2017 [19:00]

    Tbilisi, October 4, AZERTAC

    A meeting marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of GUAM will be held in Tbilisi on October 8 with the participation of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

    The FMs will discuss the bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the member counties, including the expansion of collaboration within the organization, the action plan and other issues.

    The foreign ministers will sign an action plan and a document on expansion of cooperation among the members of organization.

    As a part of his visit to Tbilisi, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Georgian state and government officials.

     

    Khatai Azizov

    Special Correspondent

