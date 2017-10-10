Tbilisi, October 10, AZERTAC “GUAM countries will create a free economic zone,” Georgia`s FM Mikheil Janelidze has told journalists. “Over the past 20 years the GUAM countries have faced with some problems and difficulties in the field of political and economic cooperation. In spite of difficulties, the member states managed to establish GUAM as a reliable partner. I believe GUAM will become an even stronger organization in the future,” the Georgian FM said. Khatai Azizov Special Correspondent

AZERTAG.AZ : GUAM countries to create free economic zone

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter