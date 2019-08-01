Gabala International Music Festival opens its doors to music lovers

Gabala, August 1, AZERTAC

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Gilan Holding, the 11th Gabala International Music Festival has once again gathered musicians from all over the world to one of the most beautiful and ancient cities of Azerbaijan, which occupies a special place in the world music culture.

This grandiose festival won a great sympathy of foreign and Azerbaijani musicians, becoming a beautiful tradition.

As in previous years, the festival program is very rich and diverse, featuring eminent musicians, artistic groups, soloists and conductors from Russia, Israel, the U.S., Switzerland, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, China and Turkey as well as well-known local musicians.

On July 31, the Gabala Culture Centre hosted the first concert of the festival by the Student Symphonic Orchestra of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Conducted by Javad Taghizada, the concert featured talented young musicians of Azerbaijan Taleh Yahyayev (baritone), Nigar Jafarova (soprano), Mahir Taghizada (baritone), Nazrin Aslanli (violin), Safura Aslan (vocal), Mahammadali Pashazada (clarinet) who performed pieces from Azerbaijani and world-renowned composers. Young talents also performed on the Festival’s open-air scene.

The solemn opening ceremony of the 11th Gabala International Music Festival will be held on August 1. The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the ceremony.

The Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer beginning from 2009. Prominent musicians from different countries, world-renowned symphonic and philharmonic orchestras usually perform in the festival.