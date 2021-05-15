  • HOMEPAGE
    Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway launched VIDEO

    15.05.2021 [12:11]

    Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC

    Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway have been inaugurated.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

    The head of state and the first lady were informed that the construction of Laki station - Gabala single-track railway started in 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway launched VIDEO
