  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0

    21.09.2020 [11:52]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Galatasaray defeated reigning champions Medipol Basaksehir 2-0 to win their second consecutive game in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Radamel Falcao converted a penalty to give the Lions 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, and the first half ended 1-0.

    Younes Belhanda doubled the lead in the 76th minute while Galatasaray won the game 2-0 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

    Galatasaray secured their second consecutive victories in the league, collecting six points in two matches.

    Basaksehir has failed to meet expectations so far and lost their two games in the league.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.09.2020 [17:33]
    Azerbaijani chess player wins European Online Championship gold
    21.09.2020 [10:26]
    Real Madrid held to goalless draw at Sociedad
    19.09.2020 [15:26]
    Gokhan Tore returns to Besiktas
    19.09.2020 [12:33]
    President Infantino uses virtual FIFA Congress platform to encourage football’s safe return
    Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0