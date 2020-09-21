Galatasaray beat reigning champions Basaksehir 2-0

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

Galatasaray defeated reigning champions Medipol Basaksehir 2-0 to win their second consecutive game in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Radamel Falcao converted a penalty to give the Lions 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, and the first half ended 1-0.

Younes Belhanda doubled the lead in the 76th minute while Galatasaray won the game 2-0 at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Galatasaray secured their second consecutive victories in the league, collecting six points in two matches.

Basaksehir has failed to meet expectations so far and lost their two games in the league.