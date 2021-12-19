Galatasaray salvage 1 point with late goal over Basaksehir
AzerTAg.az
19.12.2021 [12:02]
Baku, December 19, AZERTAC
Galatasaray salvaged a point over Medipol Basaksehir in their Super Lig clash on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Stefano Okaka scored a bicycle kick goal in the 20th minute for Medipol Basaksehir at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.
Mostafa Mohamed's equalizer came in the 87th minute, giving his team a point with a score of 1-1.
Basaksehir's Leo Duarte was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute in the last minutes of the match.
Having collected 24 points in 17 matches, Galatasaray extended winless run to six matches in the league.
Basaksehir have 29 points to be in third place.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.12.2021 [11:24]
17.12.2021 [17:45]
MULTIMEDIA
19.12.2021 [11:16]
18.12.2021 [17:53]
18.12.2021 [17:28]
18.12.2021 [10:50]
19.12.2021 [12:21]
18.12.2021 [17:17]
18.12.2021 [15:32]
18.12.2021 [12:45]
18.12.2021 [15:19]
18.12.2021 [14:44]
18.12.2021 [12:06]
18.12.2021 [11:45]
17.12.2021 [17:11]
17.12.2021 [14:05]
17.12.2021 [12:28]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
06.12.2021 [16:52]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
19.12.2021 [20:18]
19.12.2021 [12:49]
18.12.2021 [20:35]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
19.12.2021 [13:37]
17.12.2021 [14:54]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
13.12.2021 [15:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note