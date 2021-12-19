  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Galatasaray salvage 1 point with late goal over Basaksehir

    19.12.2021 [12:02]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Galatasaray salvaged a point over Medipol Basaksehir in their Super Lig clash on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Stefano Okaka scored a bicycle kick goal in the 20th minute for Medipol Basaksehir at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

    Mostafa Mohamed's equalizer came in the 87th minute, giving his team a point with a score of 1-1.

    Basaksehir's Leo Duarte was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute in the last minutes of the match.

    Having collected 24 points in 17 matches, Galatasaray extended winless run to six matches in the league.

    Basaksehir have 29 points to be in third place.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Galatasaray salvage 1 point with late goal over Basaksehir
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2021 [11:24]
    FC Qarabag player Kady Borges wins UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of Group Stage
    17.12.2021 [17:45]
    6 matches postponed in English Premier League due to COVID-19
    17.12.2021 [16:42]
    Leclerc tests positive for Covid-19 after return from post-season Abu Dhabi test
    17.12.2021 [15:51]
    Italian football manager Vanoli inks contract till 2023 with FC Spartak Moscow
    Galatasaray salvage 1 point with late goal over Basaksehir