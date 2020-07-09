Galatasaray suffer shock defeat to Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

Galatasaray suffered a shock defeat in Alanya on Wednesday, losing to Aytemiz Alanyaspor 4-1 in the 31st match day of the Turkish Super Lig, according to Anadolu Agency.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor scored the opener in the 43rd minute as Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse sent the ball into Galatasaray's net.

The home side doubled the gap in the 45th minute as Cisse scored his second goal in the 45th minute.

Shortly after, Turkish forward Adem Buyuk scored a goal for Galatasaray, making it 2-1.

In the 89th minute, Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas made the score 3-1 and in the 90th minute, Mustafa Pektemek's goal brought a comfortable victory to Alanyaspor.

Alanyaspor increased their point tally to 51 to sit in fifth spot. Galatasaray, with 52 points, is in fourth place.