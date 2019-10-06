Galatasaray unable to beat Genclerbirligi in league

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Galatasaray drew against Genclerbirligi 0-0 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig match held in capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

Both teams were unable to break the deadlock in 90 minutes in the Eryaman Stadium.

Home team Genclerbirligi were down to 10-man near the end of the game as Turkish defender Ahmet Oguz was sent off after getting two yellow cards.

Galatasaray midfielder Jean Michael Seri wasn't in the first 11 as the Ivorian player was sick.

Despite the draw, Genclerbirligi are currently in the relegation zone. They have 3 points in seven weeks.

Genclerbirligi were yet to get a win this season as the Ankara team's fans protested the club's board, calling them to resign over the team's poor performance.

Latest Super Lig champions Galatasaray have 10 points in the league led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor with 14 points.

They are now in the 7th spot.