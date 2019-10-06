    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Galatasaray unable to beat Genclerbirligi in league

    06.10.2019 [12:21]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Galatasaray drew against Genclerbirligi 0-0 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig match held in capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Both teams were unable to break the deadlock in 90 minutes in the Eryaman Stadium.

    Home team Genclerbirligi were down to 10-man near the end of the game as Turkish defender Ahmet Oguz was sent off after getting two yellow cards.

    Galatasaray midfielder Jean Michael Seri wasn't in the first 11 as the Ivorian player was sick.

    Despite the draw, Genclerbirligi are currently in the relegation zone. They have 3 points in seven weeks.

    Genclerbirligi were yet to get a win this season as the Ankara team's fans protested the club's board, calling them to resign over the team's poor performance.

    Latest Super Lig champions Galatasaray have 10 points in the league led by Aytemiz Alanyaspor with 14 points.

    They are now in the 7th spot.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Galatasaray unable to beat Genclerbirligi in league
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [15:13]
    Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games
    07.10.2019 [14:37]
    Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters bring home seven medals from IFMA Youth World Championships
    06.10.2019 [16:27]
    Azerbaijani female fighter reaches final at Karate 1 - Premier League Moscow
    06.10.2019 [13:11]
    Liverpool go eight clear with win over Leicester
    Galatasaray unable to beat Genclerbirligi in league Galatasaray unable to beat Genclerbirligi in league