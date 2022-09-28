Garajonay National Park - Canary Islands’ most remote isles perfect for rainforest hiking

  • HOMEPAGE
    Located at the centre of La Gomera island, Santa Cruz de Tenerife provincia (province), in the Canary Islands comunidad autónoma (autonomous community), Spain, Garajonay National Park is a rare southern European example of a laurel forest with El Cedro Forest at its heart.

    The park, created in 1980, occupies about 15 square miles (40 square km) and encompasses the peak of Garajonay (4,869 feet [1,484 metres]) and a small plateau rising 2,600 to 4,600 feet (790 to 1,400 metres) above sea level.

    Laurel dominates the flora, which includes Azores laurel, Canary holly, and Canary willow.

    Rare laurel pigeons and long-toed pigeons inhabit the area. Atlantic mists support a lush vegetation that abounds in ferns; lichens and mosses cover tree trunks.

    The climate is influenced by trade winds and heavy rainfall (more than 31 inches [800 mm] annually).

    Garajonay provides the perfect walking climate; centuries-old tree canopies protect you from the blaring Canarian sun, while the constant drip-dropping of cloud precipitation keeps you cool.

    The park was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986.

