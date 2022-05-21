  • HOMEPAGE
    Garayazi State Reserve – a nature reserve in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district

    21.05.2022 [11:14]

    Established in 1978, Garayazi State Reserve is located within the territory of Gazakh district of Azerbaijan.

    The nature reserve was established for the protection and restoration of the Kura tugay forests.

    Its territory covers the flood lands of the Kura River and the Garayazi lowland on the left bank of the Kura River.

    The area of the reserve mostly consisted of forests, and less part with areas without forest covers.

    The tugay forests and steppe lowland landscapes are typical. In the past, a continuous line of tugay forest extended along the middle and lower reaches of the Kura River, which was surrounded by forest to an extent of 600 km.

    Forest bushes, young trees were developed relatively better. They are mainly white leave poplar, oak, hawthorn, blackberry, amorphous, willow, sloes, etc.

    Here the climate is that of moderate warm semi-desert and arid steppe, for which a warm and dry summer and moderate winter are typical.

    The main protected objects are the biggest tract of tugay forests of the middle reaches of the Kura River and the rare and endangered ecosystems of tugay. Along the river, shrubbery of willow, hawthorn, barberry, Elaeagnus, and others grow.

    For the richness of the fauna Garayazi forests has a special importance. Here, deer, beaver, squirrel, rabbit, wild boar, fox, jackal, fox, wild cat, and so on mammals settled in.

    One of the main goals of the reserve is to protect the fauna, to protect favorable natural conditions to protect animals living here.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Garayazi State Reserve – a nature reserve in Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district
