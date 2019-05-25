Gas leak in cargo ship kills 8 in East China
AzerTAg.az
25.05.2019 [19:42]
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
Eight people died after carbon dioxide leaked in a cargo ship at Longyan Port in East China's Shandong province Saturday afternoon, according to China Daily.
Local authorities of the city of Rongcheng said the accident happened around 4 pm in a Fujian-registered ship. The cause is under investigation.
