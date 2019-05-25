    • / WORLD

    Gas leak in cargo ship kills 8 in East China

    25.05.2019 [19:42]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Eight people died after carbon dioxide leaked in a cargo ship at Longyan Port in East China's Shandong province Saturday afternoon, according to China Daily.

    Local authorities of the city of Rongcheng said the accident happened around 4 pm in a Fujian-registered ship. The cause is under investigation.

