    Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters

    06.10.2021 [13:12]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Natural gas prices in Europe increased dramatically to over $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters in early hours of the trading session on Wednesday, according to ICE data.

    November futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands climbed to as high as $1,606 per 1,000 cubic meters. A price correction has started after that.

    Gas prices in Europe continue growing, despite news that tests started for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

