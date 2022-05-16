Gazanchi bridge – a historical and architectural monument in Julfa, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

The Gazanchi Bridge is a historical and architectural monument built over the Alinjachay, the river that flows through the south of Gazanchi village, Julfa district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, one of the ancient cultural centers of Azerbaijan.

The bridge is popular as "Gozbel korpu" (Humped bridge) among people. The bridge was built in 16-17 centuries in the eastern architectural style.

Works on restoration of historical monuments in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also included bridges those are ancient architectural monuments.

The historic monument Gazanchi bridge was put into operation after restoration on November 30, 2018.

Different sized pebbles and mortar as a hardener were used in the construction of this one arch bridge. The caravan roads extending from Gazanchi to the East and joined the main road in Ordubad had passed over this bridge located on the Great Silk Road. Gazanchi Bridge is the best example of single span bridges of Azerbaijan. The bridge's width is 3.55 meters, its length is 10.85 meters, and its height is 8.8 meters.

Gazanchi Bridge was restored under the instruction of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly. The merging part of the bridge from the north side has been restored by keeping the originality, resulting in the length of the bridge reaching 50 meters. Nearly 120 meters of coastal work has been done around it, 50 meters reinforced concrete retaining wall was built and covered with stones.