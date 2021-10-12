  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Gazelli Art House to host Latvian textile artists’ exhibition

    12.10.2021 [19:06]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    On October-15-16, Gazelli Art House Baku will host an exhibition of the two famous Latvian contemporary textile artists - Irisa Blumate and her former student Iveta Vecenāne.

    The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Latvia in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Gazelli Art House.

    Through an intergenerational dialogue the two artists reflect on the development of tapestry art over the course of history, exploring the diverse approaches and techniques in reaction to their surroundings. It is a journey of discovery, honoring the traditions, skills and knowledge of applied arts.

    "All In Two” exhibition consists of retrospective and the diverse works of both artists, creating reflections, feelings about the flow of textile art over time, changes and new solutions.

    Both artists are from the common school-the Academy of Art of Latvia. The teacher and the student work creatively in their profession all their lives, participating in many international and national exhibitions.

    Textile art has always formed an essential part of Latvian culture and has always been a particularly popular art field. It has deep and historically determined traditions rooted in the inheritance of folk art values and professional skills.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Gazelli Art House to host Latvian textile artists’ exhibition
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2021 [18:12]
    Azerbaijan participates as “Guest of Honour” country in Taihu World Cultural Forum VIDEO
    11.10.2021 [12:50]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds presentatation of e-book "Seven Beauties” of Nizami Ganjavi at 7th Baku International Book Fair
    09.10.2021 [16:15]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands relations with Turkey
    08.10.2021 [17:50]
    Italy's Turin to host Eurovision song contest in 2022
    Gazelli Art House to host Latvian textile artists’ exhibition