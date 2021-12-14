  • HOMEPAGE
    Gaziantep FK defeat Fenerbahce while Galatasaray lose to Sivasspor

    14.12.2021 [09:56]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    Gaziantep FK defeated Istanbul’s Fenerbahce 3-2 in a Turkish Super Lig week 16 home game on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Fenerbahce now occupies the number 5 spot in the Super Lig standings with 27 points, while Gaziantep FK is number 13 with 21 points.

    Demir Grup Sivasspor beat Istanbul’s Galatasaray 1-0 in a Super Lig week 16 game on Monday.

    This marks the fifth game without a win for Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

    Galatasaray is in number 9 with 23 points in the Turkish Super Lig, while Sivasspor is in the 10th spot with 22 points.

