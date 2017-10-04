    • / ECONOMY

    General Assembly of European Historic Thermal Towns Association to be held in Baku

    04.10.2017 [18:59]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    The General Assembly of the European Historic Thermal Towns Association (EHTTA) will be held in Baku in May, 2018.

    Representative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, curator of EHTTA Gunel Aslanova made a presentation of Qalaalti treatment and recreation complex in Azerbaijan at the conference of EHTTA in Italy.

    Qalaalti resort center will be a venue of the next EHTTA`s General Assembly.

