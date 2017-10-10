    • / SPORTS

    General Manager of FC Qarabag elected member of ECA Competitions Working Group

    10.10.2017 [19:42]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    General Manager of Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag Aghdam Asif Asgarov has been elected a member of the Competitions Working Group of the European Club Association (ECA).

    The mission of the Competitions Working Group is to lead the management and control of the club competitions through the relevant UEFA and FIFA club football committees.

