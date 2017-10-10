General Manager of FC Qarabag elected member of ECA Competitions Working Group
AzerTAg.az
10.10.2017 [19:42]
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
General Manager of Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag Aghdam Asif Asgarov has been elected a member of the Competitions Working Group of the European Club Association (ECA).
The mission of the Competitions Working Group is to lead the management and control of the club competitions through the relevant UEFA and FIFA club football committees.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
09.10.2017 [20:54]
09.10.2017 [19:07]
09.10.2017 [18:04]
09.10.2017 [16:36]
MULTIMEDIA
10.10.2017 [17:46]
10.10.2017 [12:24]
09.10.2017 [17:13]
10.10.2017 [23:30]
10.10.2017 [20:46]
10.10.2017 [20:40]
10.10.2017 [19:54]
10.10.2017 [20:18]
10.10.2017 [18:22]
10.10.2017 [17:13]
10.10.2017 [15:45]
10.10.2017 [11:29]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
10.10.2017 [10:53]
07.10.2017 [15:30]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note