Geography of Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan and pearl of Karabakh

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Shusha is one of the most fascinating places in the world. High mountainous areas are covered with subalpine and alpine meadows. Shusha's fauna includes but not limited to bears, wolves, foxes, gray rabbits, mountain eagles, roe deer, partridges, pigeons, and others.

The highest peak of Shusha is Mount Kirs (2725 m). Most of the area has a hot climate with dry summers and cold winters followed by dry cold. The average temperature ranges from −4° C to −1° C in January and 16–19° C in July. Annual precipitation is 700-800 mm. The soil of the city is brown and brown mountain-forest, grass-mountain-meadow type.

The Karabakh range of Shusha is shallow mountainous. The eastern part of the region is bordered by the Kechaldagh pass. Shusha city is well known for its rivers and water basins. "Turshsu" is famous mineral water, and "Isa Bulagi" is famous spring. The main rivers are Zarisli and Khalfali, tributaries of Gargarchay.

Examples of geological natural phenomena in Shusha include Karst caves in Dashalti village, Shahnazar cave, and Dashalti canyon near the city.

Fagus Orientalis, Hebrew oak, and Caucasian hornbeam predominate in Shusha forests. In the lower part of Mount Chirishli, at an altitude of 1.160–1.210 meters above sea level, in the northern part of the slope, about 30 chestnut trees grow in the forest at a distance of about 100 m from each other. Here chestnut trees are part of the oak-hornbeam forest. Under the forest, there are different species of shrubs such as hazelnuts, Cheri, cherry plum, blueberries, hawthorn, raspberries, hips. There are hornbeam, maple, cherry, Fraxinus, and oak in the forests.

The Shusha area has a rich fauna. Among the mammals, there are wolves, brown bears, European roe deer, badgers, wild boars, partridges, lynxes, jackals, foxes, hedgehogs, lizards, and others.