Geological structure and minerals of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

The area of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is situated in the Nakhchivan tecthonic zone of the Lesser Caucasus from geological point of view. Its geological structure was comprised of the hollow par with 14 km of total thickness and with aboveground volcanic eruptions. Their aboveground appearance gives an opportunity to restore their 400 thousand years old geological data. The wide spread ware stones, construction stones and glassware in the hollow deposits play a great role in the local industry.

The key ore deposits of Nakhchivan are as follows:

Pyazbashi gold deposit

This deposit is situated in the area of Ordubad region. The key ore minerals are pirites, chalcopirites, bornites, malaxites and free gold. The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Goydagh copper – porphyry deposit

This deposit is situated in Julfa region. The copper and molybdenum spread in ores is unequal. The key ore minerals consist of pirites, chalcopirites, phalerites, molybdenum and arising minerals of copper.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Diakhchay copper – porphyry deposit

This deposit is situated in the region of Ordubad. Two technological ore types mainly copper and molybdenum are specific for it. The key ore minerals are pirites, chalcopirites, molybdenum and arising minerals of copper.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Misdagh copper-porphyry deposit

This deposit is situated in the region of Ordubad.

Copper – porphyry oreing is inside and vessel type.

The key ore minerals are – pirites, chalcopirites, ouzirite, malaxite and with little amount molybdenum.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Aghyurd gold deposit

This deposit is situated in the region of Ordubad. The key ore minerals consist of pirites, chalcopirites, molybdenum, arising minerals of ore and little disperside gold.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Yashillig copper – porphyry deposit

This deposit is situated at 2,4 km distance in the North-East of the village Pazmari, in the left slope of the river Shiladzochay of Ordubad region.

The key ore minerals are – pirites, chalcopirites, molybdenite, chalcozine, bornites copper arising minerals. The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Goyhundur copper – porphyry deposit

This deposit is situated in the region of Ordubad.

The key ore minerals are pirites, chalcopirites, molybdenite, ovvelin, bornites, cuprite and malachite.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Nasirvaz polymetal deposit

This deposit is situated around the village of Nasirvaz of Ordubad region and it is 1800-2300 m above sea level.

The key ore minerals are pirites, galenite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and arising minerals of copper.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Aghdara polymetal deposit

This deposit is situated at 25 km distance in the North from the Aza railway station of Ordubad region.

The polymetal oreing of it is a layer, lense vessel and inside type. The ore of industrial importance is in the layer form. The amount of lead in the ore is 6,6%, zinc 8,9% and copper is 1,0%.

The deposit was involved to exploitation from 1952.

Shakardara gold deposit.

This deposit is situated in the region of Ordubad. It is at 30 km distance in the North-West from the center of the region and it is 1500-2000 m above sea level.

The key ore minerals consist of pirites, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and arising of copper minerals and free gold.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Garabaghlar travertine deposit

This deposit is situated at 1 km distance in the North-East from Garabaghlar village. The territory of the deposit is 1 km2. The deposit has been exploited since 1984.

Oghlangala marbled limestone deposit

This deposit is in the territory of Sharur region. It is situated at 8 km distance in the North-East from the railway station of Sharur.

The ore layer consists of small and middle size fine sand and crosses with calsite vessles of different directions.

The deposit fits to exploitation.

Nehram dolomite deposit

This deposit is in Babak region. It is situated at 10 km distance in the South from the village of Nehram namely, at 2 km distance in the North from Darasham railway station.

The deposit may be exploited.

Nakhchivan Rock-salt deposit

This deposit is in the territory of Babak region.

The second layer separates from the first layer with the clayey layer of 6-9 m thickness and average thickness of the salt is 8,6.

The deposit has been utilized since the beginning of the 19th century.

Nehram Rock-salt deposit

This deposit is in the territory of Babak region. It is situated at 12 km in the South-East from the city of Nakhchivan. The salt thickness in the deposit changes between 43-92 m. NaCl amunts 78-92% in the salt. The deposit was investigated for calcinated soda.

The deposit may be exploited.

Gomur sulfur deposit

This deposit is situated in the area of Gomur village of Shahbuz region. The deposit is known since the 60 years of the 19th century. The deposit was not involved to exploitation since uncalculation of sulphur reserve.

Paraghachay Andaluzit deposit

This deposit is in the region of Ordubad. It is situated at 9 km distance from the Paraghachay molybdenum mine.

The deposit may be engaged to exploitation.

Besides this, one may come across rich gravel, sand, clay, gyps deposits everywhere in the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.