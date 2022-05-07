Georgia's 24News TV broadcasts special reportage on Azerbaijan’s cultural capital of Shusha

Tbilisi, May 7, AZERTAC

Head of “Lider Media” and “24News.ge” news portal, TV journalist Azer Mammadov has prepared a special reportage highlighting Azerbaijan’s cultural capital of Shusha during his visit to the city.

The reportage, featuring the folk song "Mountains of Shusha", emphasizes the importance of Shusha for Azerbaijan.

The TV journalist highlights the atrocities committed by Armenians in the occupied territories, including Shusha. The journalist informs the audience on the construction and restoration work carried out by the Azerbaijani state in the liberated territories, especially in Shusha.

The reportage highlights the work done in the liberated Shusha in a short period of time, describing the mysterious nature and landscape of Shusha, which will be the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023.

The reportage also includes interviews with representatives of the Fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis held in Shusha city.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent