Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova sign MoU to bolster cooperation on path of EU integration

Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova on Monday signed a tripartite memorandum to strengthen cooperation on the path of integration with the EU, according to Anadolu Agency.

Gathering in Georgia’s Black Sea resort city of Batumi, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the memorandum, with the participation of Charles Michel, head of the European Council.

Pointing out that the three countries should continue to implement democratic reforms, Michel said that they will continue to work to attract more financial assistance to these countries.

“Dear colleagues, friends, you can count on the EU, the bloc will do its best to maintain and strengthen this high-level dialogue, he added.

Zourabichvili noted that the three countries are experiencing similar issues, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.

She went on to say that they are to fight for their European future and that they aim for this.

Underlining that important reforms should continue to be implemented in three countries on the way to EU integration, Zelensky said: “We also have a commitment to support each other, to strengthen each other.”

Sandu, for his part, stressed the importance of the Eastern Partnership, and said the partnership is a real success for countries in the region.

"We believe that we have the potential to make the EU stronger with our membership and that this union will be innovative and beneficial for everyone,” she added.