  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Georgia confirms the first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

    20.12.2021 [16:50]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Georgia confirmed the first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus earlier today, according to Agenda.ge.

    The new strain, which was detected in South Africa last month, has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO)

    The WHO says that Omicron has an ‘unprecedented number of spike mutations’, which is concerning due to the potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic.

    According to recent studies, Omicron replicates 70 times faster in human airways, but infection in the lungs appears to be less severe.

    As of yesterday, Omicron has been detected in 89 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgia confirms the first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.12.2021 [20:31]
    Leftist Gabriel Boric wins Chile's presidential election
    20.12.2021 [14:49]
    Death toll from Philippines Typhoon Rai tops 200
    20.12.2021 [11:09]
    UK Brexit minister resigns
    19.12.2021 [11:57]
    Turkey's Turksat 5B satellite launched into space VIDEO
    Georgia confirms the first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant