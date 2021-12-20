Georgia confirms the first two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

Georgia confirmed the first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus earlier today, according to Agenda.ge.

The new strain, which was detected in South Africa last month, has been classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO)

The WHO says that Omicron has an ‘unprecedented number of spike mutations’, which is concerning due to the potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic.

According to recent studies, Omicron replicates 70 times faster in human airways, but infection in the lungs appears to be less severe.

As of yesterday, Omicron has been detected in 89 countries.