Georgia reports 2,012 new coronavirus cases, 2,638 recoveries, 25 deaths

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

Georgia has reported 2,012 new cases of coronavirus, 2,638 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Agenda.Ge.

13,451 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 8,313 of the 13,451 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,138 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 224,155 cases of coronavirus since February.

208,951 of the 224,155 individuals have recovered, while 2,443 others have died.