  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Georgia reports 2,012 new coronavirus cases, 2,638 recoveries, 25 deaths

    29.12.2020 [17:42]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Georgia has reported 2,012 new cases of coronavirus, 2,638 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Agenda.Ge.

    13,451 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 8,313 of the 13,451 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,138 were PCR tests.

    Georgia has had 224,155 cases of coronavirus since February.

    208,951 of the 224,155 individuals have recovered, while 2,443 others have died.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgia reports 2,012 new coronavirus cases, 2,638 recoveries, 25 deaths
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2020 [15:36]
    South Korea to begin coronavirus vaccine shots in February
    29.12.2020 [12:57]
    Turkey: 1st batch of vaccines to come on Wed from China
    28.12.2020 [14:10]
    Oman to reopen borders on Tuesday with strict COVID guidelines
    28.12.2020 [11:58]
    Turkey reports over 14,200 new COVID-19 infections
    Georgia reports 2,012 new coronavirus cases, 2,638 recoveries, 25 deaths