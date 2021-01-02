Georgia reports 342 new cases of coronavirus, 2,981 recoveries, 44 deaths

Baku, January 2, AZERTAC

Georgia has reported a total of 342 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 3,288 tests over the last 24 hours, according to Agenda.ge.

Meanwhile, 2,981 people have recovered and 44 individuals have died. 8,181 individuals remain infected with the virus.

As of now, Georgia has reported 228,752 total cases of COVID-19, including 217,973 recoveries and 2,572 deaths since last February.