Georgia to further ease COVID curbs

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The Georgian Government announced today it would ease a number of COVID restrictions and strike down several public health measures starting from March 1, according to Civil.ge.

From March 1, all foreign nationals and residents, who are either vaccinated or present a negative PCR test taken no later than 72 hours ago, will be allowed to enter Georgia freely, be it from air, sea, or land borders.

Foreign nationals will no longer be required to fill out online applications developed for business visitors, students, and those working from Georgia.