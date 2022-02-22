  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Georgia to further ease COVID curbs

    22.02.2022 [20:35]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    The Georgian Government announced today it would ease a number of COVID restrictions and strike down several public health measures starting from March 1, according to Civil.ge.

    From March 1, all foreign nationals and residents, who are either vaccinated or present a negative PCR test taken no later than 72 hours ago, will be allowed to enter Georgia freely, be it from air, sea, or land borders.

    Foreign nationals will no longer be required to fill out online applications developed for business visitors, students, and those working from Georgia.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgia to further ease COVID curbs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:36]
    Turkish president to attend NATO leaders' summit
    22.02.2022 [17:25]
    Italy’s Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud
    22.02.2022 [17:09]
    Blast at gold mining site in Burkina Faso leaves at least 59 dead
    22.02.2022 [15:32]
    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy