Georgian FM commends Azerbaijan for its supporting in UN General Assembly

Tbilisi, September 24, AZERTAC “Azerbaijan`s support for Georgia`s stance in the UN General Assembly is of great importance for us. Georgia highly appreciates it,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has told a briefing following his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. He affirmed Georgia`s support for internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Khatai Azizov Special Correspondent

