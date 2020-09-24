  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Georgian FM commends Azerbaijan for its supporting in UN General Assembly

    24.09.2020 [19:06]

    Tbilisi, September 24, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan`s support for Georgia`s stance in the UN General Assembly is of great importance for us. Georgia highly appreciates it,” Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has told a briefing following his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

    He affirmed Georgia`s support for internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    Khatai Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian FM commends Azerbaijan for its supporting in UN General Assembly
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2020 [15:19]
    The misused tolerance
    26.09.2020 [11:14]
    Azerbaijan, Greece discuss cooperation prospects
    25.09.2020 [14:44]
    President: Lack of international pressure on Armenians leads to very dangerous steps and may lead to unpredictable consequences
    25.09.2020 [14:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Statements by the Minsk Group are not directly aimed at anyone
    Georgian FM commends Azerbaijan for its supporting in UN General Assembly